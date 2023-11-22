Rajneesh Goel appointed chief secretary of Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior IAS officer from the 1986 batch Rajneesh Goel has been appointed the new chief secretary of Karnataka. He will replace Vandita Sharma, who is retiring this month-end.

Goel, said to be Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s man, was appointed additional chief secretary to the CM in May this year soon after Siddaramaiah took oath. Hailing from Haryana, Goel has a wide range of experience in various departments, including Bengaluru development where he served as commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

Goel’s other postings include additional chief secretary (home), additional chief secretary (energy), principal secretary (higher education) and additional chief secretary (Department of Public Works, Ports and Inland Water Transport). His wife Shalini Rajneesh, a senior IAS officer, is additional chief secretary and development commissioner. He has worked with many CMs, including Basavaraj Bommai and BS Yediyurappa.

Goel along with his wife Shalini has penned ‘Tale of 2 IAS’, a biography which has been published by Sapna Book House.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Senior IAS officer from the 1986 batch Rajneesh Goel has been appointed the new chief secretary of Karnataka. He will replace Vandita Sharma, who is retiring this month-end. Goel, said to be Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s man, was appointed additional chief secretary to the CM in May this year soon after Siddaramaiah took oath. Hailing from Haryana, Goel has a wide range of experience in various departments, including Bengaluru development where he served as commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. Goel’s other postings include additional chief secretary (home), additional chief secretary (energy), principal secretary (higher education) and additional chief secretary (Department of Public Works, Ports and Inland Water Transport). His wife Shalini Rajneesh, a senior IAS officer, is additional chief secretary and development commissioner. He has worked with many CMs, including Basavaraj Bommai and BS Yediyurappa.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Goel along with his wife Shalini has penned ‘Tale of 2 IAS’, a biography which has been published by Sapna Book House. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp