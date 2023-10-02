Karnataka woos US-based Kannadigas to invest in state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has approached two major Kannadiga associations in the US, including the Naavu Vishwa Kannadigaru Association (NAVIKA), and the Association of Kannada Kootas of America (AKKA), to invest in Karnataka. Industries Minister MB Patil, who is currently touring the US, urged them to come to the state and invest, for which the state government will extend full support.

Patil took part in a cultural event organised by NAVIKA, where he emphasised his vision for Karnataka. Over 100 members, including entrepreneurs, were present at the event, who were urged to consider investments in their home state. “I am excited about the opportunities for collaboration and progress that are ahead. Together, we can achieve great things,” he said.

NAVIKA is a non-profit organisation promoting Karnataka’s cultural heritage in the US. The event was attended by several industry leaders, along with John Kreeting, Mayor of Frisco -- a city in Texas and part of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan Area. The event was part of a 12-day United States visit that Patil has embarked upon with a delegation of senior officials of the Department of Commerce and Industries to attract investments in Karnataka,” a release said.

BENGALURU: The state government has approached two major Kannadiga associations in the US, including the Naavu Vishwa Kannadigaru Association (NAVIKA), and the Association of Kannada Kootas of America (AKKA), to invest in Karnataka. Industries Minister MB Patil, who is currently touring the US, urged them to come to the state and invest, for which the state government will extend full support. Patil took part in a cultural event organised by NAVIKA, where he emphasised his vision for Karnataka. Over 100 members, including entrepreneurs, were present at the event, who were urged to consider investments in their home state. “I am excited about the opportunities for collaboration and progress that are ahead. Together, we can achieve great things,” he said. NAVIKA is a non-profit organisation promoting Karnataka’s cultural heritage in the US. The event was attended by several industry leaders, along with John Kreeting, Mayor of Frisco -- a city in Texas and part of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan Area. The event was part of a 12-day United States visit that Patil has embarked upon with a delegation of senior officials of the Department of Commerce and Industries to attract investments in Karnataka,” a release said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });