Govt will fall, DKS may go back to jail: HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy, who predicted that the Congress government in Karnataka will collapse resulting in fresh polls in the state in 2024, on Sunday claimed that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar would go back to jail.

“The pot of sin of this government has been overflowing. I have never seen such a bad government, which will go because of internal strife, and Assembly elections will surely be held in the state in 2024. I doubt that the person (DK Shivakumar) will become a candidate for that election as I know what will happen.

He has visited Tihar Jail once, and no surprise if he goes back there permanently,” he told reporters after a meeting of party workers at his farmhouse. He alleged that Shivakumar left him during the Congress-JDS regime of 2018-19, and added that the former was responsible for that government’s collapse. It is because of the feud between Shivakumar and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi that the government crumbled, he alleged.

Caste census leads to hatred

Kumaraswamy also lashed out at the Congress government in the state, since it has been playing with the issue of the caste census report. “On the one hand, the Congress claims to be secular, while on the other, it spreads hatred between castes with a caste census report. The caste census is not important, as the poor of all castes should be provided facilities,” he charged.

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy, who predicted that the Congress government in Karnataka will collapse resulting in fresh polls in the state in 2024, on Sunday claimed that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar would go back to jail. “The pot of sin of this government has been overflowing. I have never seen such a bad government, which will go because of internal strife, and Assembly elections will surely be held in the state in 2024. I doubt that the person (DK Shivakumar) will become a candidate for that election as I know what will happen. He has visited Tihar Jail once, and no surprise if he goes back there permanently,” he told reporters after a meeting of party workers at his farmhouse. He alleged that Shivakumar left him during the Congress-JDS regime of 2018-19, and added that the former was responsible for that government’s collapse. It is because of the feud between Shivakumar and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi that the government crumbled, he alleged. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Caste census leads to hatred Kumaraswamy also lashed out at the Congress government in the state, since it has been playing with the issue of the caste census report. “On the one hand, the Congress claims to be secular, while on the other, it spreads hatred between castes with a caste census report. The caste census is not important, as the poor of all castes should be provided facilities,” he charged.