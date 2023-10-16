Hamasalekha inaugurates Dasara, moots ‘Kannada Patta’ for residents

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Noted music director and lyricist `Nadabrahma’ Hamasalekha inaugurated the world-famous Dasara festival atop the Chamundi Hills here on Sunday by lighting a lamp and offering puja to Goddess Chamundeshwari. Hamasalekha, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleagues were accorded a ceremonial welcome on their arrival. A large number of devotees were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Hamasalekha said there may be limitations to Kannada as a language, but there are no boundaries for its emotions which will take it to greater heights. Kannada language and Dasara will help promote peace and harmony among the people of Karnataka.

Scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishna. (Photo | Udayashankar S)

Stating that all those residing in Karnataka are Kannadigas, the veteran composer stressed the need for conducting a survey to know how many of them know to read and write Kannada. Those living in Karnataka should learn Kannada, he said, and added that even corporate Kannadigas have come forward to teach Kannada in just 30 days. Hamasalekha said people who know Kannada to read and write should be given “Kannada Patta” on the lines of BPL and APL cards. Such cardholders should be allowed to avail facilities in hospitals and other public utilities.

He announced that he would join hands with the state government in implementing schemes and projects to promote Kannada and culture. Hamasalekha favoured the adoption of the sister district concept to promote the Kannada language and culture across the globe.

Thanking Siddaramaiah and his government for inviting him to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara, he said the state was renamed as Karnataka in 1973. “The new Karnataka is 50 years old. This also coincided with my five decades of journey as a lyricist and composer,” he added.



