Boy falls off train in Hubballi station, alert RPF personnel rescue him

Mallikarjun Hiremath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Timely action by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved the life of a six-year-old boy who fell off a moving train at Hubballi’s Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Railway Station on Sunday. The boy miraculously escaped unhurt.

The RPF men are receiving appreciation from various quarters after a video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, the boy can be seen falling from a slow moving train and getting stuck between the train and the platform.

RPF personnel can be seen rushing to the spot and catching hold of him. They then tell the passengers inside to immediately pull the train’s chain. The train stops and the boy is pulled out safely from under the train. He is later handed over to his parents.

According to RPF sources, the minor boy fell down from the train when he had come near the train’s door with his parents.

RPF staffer Sulochana S Hiremath was instrumental in rescuing the boy. The source also said that the RPF will continue to educate passengers on safety measures.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HUBBALLI: Timely action by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved the life of a six-year-old boy who fell off a moving train at Hubballi’s Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Railway Station on Sunday. The boy miraculously escaped unhurt. The RPF men are receiving appreciation from various quarters after a video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, the boy can be seen falling from a slow moving train and getting stuck between the train and the platform. RPF personnel can be seen rushing to the spot and catching hold of him. They then tell the passengers inside to immediately pull the train’s chain. The train stops and the boy is pulled out safely from under the train. He is later handed over to his parents.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to RPF sources, the minor boy fell down from the train when he had come near the train’s door with his parents. RPF staffer Sulochana S Hiremath was instrumental in rescuing the boy. The source also said that the RPF will continue to educate passengers on safety measures. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp