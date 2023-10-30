Home States Karnataka

Appu lives in our hearts: Fans

Thousands of fans of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly called ‘Appu’, thronged his memorial at Kanteerava Studio on Sunday, the actor’s second death anniversary

Published: 30th October 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2023 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Fans of actor Puneeth Rajkumar at the samadhi on his second death anniversary in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Thousands of fans of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly called ‘Appu’, thronged his memorial at Kanteerava Studio on Sunday, the actor’s second death anniversary. Fans from different parts of the state gathered at the memorial right in the morning and waited in a serpentine queue with flowers and bouquets and paid their respects to the actor.

Puneeth’s family members, including his wife Ashwini, his daughters, Raghavendra Rajkumar and others visited the memorial on Sunday morning and performed puja. The actor’s favourite food items -- vegetarian and non-vegetarian -- were offered during the puja by family members. 

“Time stands witness to his larger-than-life presence that is inherent in us and guides our every action. My reverence to family, friends and his fans who have always showered their love on Appu. We will continue to celebrate his memory and cherish his smile,” Ashwini posted a message on her social media page on Sunday.

Fans who visited his memorial said their ever-smiling star has not died, and he lives on in their hearts. “Appu is more than an actor. I admire him more as a kind-hearted human being, than for his movies,” said one of the fans. Fans distributed food to people, organised blood donation camps and conducted other social activities across the city.

