AI-based training in 740 residential schools across India to help tribal kids

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), on Thursday, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with EMBIBE - a Bengaluru based AI led EdTech platform to deliver outcome-based learning for students and empower teachers through technology.

The MoU was signed between TG Sitharam, Chairman AICTE, and Devendra Gaur, Senior Vice President EMBIBE, in the presence of Buddha Chandrasekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer AICTE. AICTE implements the National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT 3.0), a union government-initiated scheme to use technology for better learning outcomes. NEAT 3.0 was introduced in 2022 and aims to act as a bridge between EdTech companies, academic institutions, and students from the economically backward section.

This collaboration aims to benefit more than 3.5 lakh tribal students and 40,000 teachers from 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) across India. It also aims to improve learning outcomes and equip young students belonging to SC and ST communities with the skills needed for the ever-changing tech-driven job market. Students from 6 to 12 standard will gain access to EMBIBE’s state-of-the-art learning solutions and advanced personalised platform. This collaboration will aid a teaching-learning equation by providing teachers and students with access to advanced educational resources and tailored support impacting around 4 crore students during the academic year 2023-24.

Through this partnership, EMBIBE, has become the first-ever EdTech company to enter into a strategic partnership that will impact learning outcomes in schools with AICTE. Speaking at the event, Chandrasekhar said, “With a strong focus on enhancing education through technology and improving employability prospects for our youth, this partnership holds immense promise. By bringing EMBIBE’s cutting-edge AI-powered learning solutions to students in Eklavya Schools, we are fostering a transformative learning environment.”

Aditi Avasthi, Founder & CEO, EMBIBE said that partnership with AITCE will help reach many students. “Our AI-powered solutions don’t just educate, they inspire confidence and develop skills for futures untold. Being the first EdTech company to collaborate with AICTE in the school category is an honour and we shall deliver diligently.”

