Tomato price down to Rs 6-16 per kg at Kolar market

APMC Secretary Vijaya Lakshmi said the market was getting 60,000 to 70,000 boxes per day two months ago, but on Sunday, it received 1,18,974 boxes, and each crate was sold at Rs 100-240.

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR:  After a roller-coaster ride of almost two months with tomato prices reaching over Rs 150 per kg, farmers last week had to sell the vegetable for far less at the Kolar APMC market, considered the second-biggest trading floor for tomatoes in Asia. The prices fell drastically as the arrival of fresh produce caused a glut, while the demand in North India and Andhra Pradesh dropped in the last couple of weeks.

In the first week of July, a crate containing 15 kg of tomatoes was sold at a whopping Rs 2,400, but now, it has come down to Rs 100-240 (Rs 6-16 per kg). Deputy Director of Horticulture Kumaraswamy told The New Indian Express that the arrival of tomatoes has increased in the district. The area under tomato cultivation at present is 8,000 hectares, while another 6,000 hectares are being covered, he added.

APMC Secretary Vijaya Lakshmi said the market was getting 60,000 to 70,000 boxes per day two months ago, but on Sunday, it received 1,18,974 boxes, and each crate was sold at Rs 100-240. Sudharshan, a young farmer from Srinivasapura, said that because of the deficit in rain and scorching heat, tomatoes would not last even four to five days, and traders were not interested.

But with good rain, the crops are standing for nearly a week. This also is one of the reasons for the fall in prices, he added. Another farmer Murali said that even at the peak price, the majority of farmers did not benefit as their crop was affected by leaf curl and white fly diseases, damaging nearly 50 per cent of their crops.

