Karnataka to woo investors with new IT policy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To draw more investments to Karnataka and to ensure Bengaluru retains numero uno spot in the IT/BT sector, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that the State Government is working towards introducing a new IT policy.

Shivakumar was addressing a preparatory meeting for the Bengaluru Tech Summit to be held in the city from November 29 to December 1. The DyCM said that under the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ banner, the State Government has sought suggestions from citizens, and most of them were from Bengaluru, especially techies. They included improving infrastructure and investments.

“The government is contemplating introducing a new IT policy which will create more jobs in Karnataka. Not just businesses, but the government will also bring revolutionary changes in primary and secondary education,” Shivakumar elaborated. The DyCM along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah attended a closed-door breakfast meeting with over 100 CEOs of leading IT, semiconductor, electronic and biotech organisations.

“Karnataka is not just looking for employees and workers, it is looking for job creators. There is no doubt that our state will become the employer’s home soon,” Shivakumar said. He added that 34% of the population of the state is in Bengaluru, and individuals have given over 80,000 suggestions under ‘Brand Bengaluru’.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar also assured the entrepreneurs that robust infrastructure will be built in Bengaluru to reduce traffic congestion which will help create new opportunities for companies.

“Public transport will be improved in Bengaluru. We are rapidly expanding the air traffic infrastructure to improve connectivity. The government is also in talks with private agencies to start our own airlines.

The government is also improving highway connectivity. Namma Metro network is being expanded rapidly in Bengaluru and its connectivity to the international airport will soon be completed,” Siddaramiah said while speaking at the unveiling of the brochure of the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

Shivakumar announced that a plan to reduce traffic will be presented in a few days. “In 100 days, we have fulfilled most of our promises. In the next 100 days, we will make a plan for the implementation of other projects and meet industry leaders to discuss investments in Karnataka,” he added.

Siddaramaiah added that technology has the power to reduce disparities, improve the standard of living and inspire sustainable development. Karnataka can lead the country’s digital future and Bengaluru has the potential to rank number one in IT/BT exports and the government will ensure this goal is achieved.

B’luru Tech Summit from Nov 29 to Dec 1

Bengaluru: Priyank Kharge, Minister for Information Technology, Biotechnology, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj on Monday announced the dates for the 26th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS), 2023. The minister said the summit will be held from November 29 – December 1, 2023, at the Bangalore Palace. Priyank also announced the dates for the next two editions of the summit — November 19-21 in 2024 and 2025. He also said that the dates for 2024 and 2025 were announced early to encourage international tech organisations to plan their participation well in advance.

The theme for this year’s summit is ‘Breaking Boundaries’ which promotes the spirit of innovation, disruption, and exploration across geographies and industries. Priyank also spoke about scaling startups, promoting centres of excellence for incubation and innovation, and prioritising global alliances. “ There will be a greater focus on investments in manufacturing and skill development beyond Bengaluru. It will lay the foundation stone for invention and new skill sets for Indians,” he said. BTS 2023 will feature diverse events including conferences on IT and electronics, Deep Tech, Start-Ups and biotech. The global event will have participation from over 30 countries, 400 speakers, 75 sessions, 3000 delegates, 2000 startups, and an expected footfall of over 50,000 individuals.



