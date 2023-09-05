Home States Karnataka

Yatnal writes to PM, urges him to abolish Waqf Act

He said according to data from the Waqf Management System of India, there are currently 8,54,509 properties under the jurisdiction of the Waqf Board, spanning more than eight lakh acres of land.

Published: 05th September 2023 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2023 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

 Basangouda Patil Yatnal

Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   BJP MLA and former Union minister Basangouda Patil Yatnal has termed the Waqf Act as “outdated, biased, and discriminatory” and urged the Centre to abolish it. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP leader said the Act had been exploited by previous governments to disrupt social harmony and the Waqf Board has been using its constitutional authority to acquire prime lands across the nation. 

“While the Waqf Act was originally enacted to manage Waqf properties, there are no equivalent laws in place for properties belonging to followers of other religions. The Waqf Act, first passed by Parliament in 1954 and subsequently revised in 1995, conferred additional powers upon Waqf Boards. In 2013, this Act was further amended, granting unprecedented authority to Waqf Boards to acquire properties without recourse to legal challenge,” he stated.

He said according to data from the Waqf Management System of India, there are currently 8,54,509 properties under the jurisdiction of the Waqf Board, spanning more than eight lakh acres of land. “It’s worth noting that the concept of Waqf does not exist in Muslim-majority countries such as Turkey, Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Tunisia and Iraq. The extraordinary powers vested in the Waqf Board should be revoked immediately as they essentially legitimise the unlawful occupation of land in the name of charity,” he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basangouda Patil Yatnal Waqf Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp