Won’t seek votes for JDS: Ex-Hassan MLA

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Opposing the alliance between the JDS and the BJP in Karnataka for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, former BJP MLA Preetham J Gowda said that the saffron party will not benefit from the alliance as the regional party has its presence only in a few districts.

He reminded the BJP leaders about the remarks made by JDS leaders against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Preetham Gowda

“JDS leaders are desperate for an alliance as they are aware that their party’s downfall has begun. People of the state have completely rejected them,” Gowda said. He was clear that he along with several like-minded BJP leaders are not going to seek votes for JDS candidates as the party had humiliated BJP leaders in the run-up to the recent Assembly elections.

“BJP leaders will bring the matter to the notice of the high command. Honest and sincere workers are in a dilemma,” he added.

The former MLA also predicted that the BJP would pay a heavy price in case they join hands with the JDS. Taking exception to the recent statements of former CM HD Kumaraswamy that there are no differences between BJP and JDS workers over the alliance, Gowda said, “Who gave the power to Kumaraswamy to talk about the feelings of BJP workers?” He also expressed confidence in the BJP not joining hands with the JDS.

