91 investment projects worth Rs 7k cr get nod in Karnataka 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) cleared 91 industrial investment proposals worth Rs 7,659.52 crore with an employment generation potential of 18,146 within the state.

Maruti Suzuki India, Aequs Consumer, South West Mining and Tata Semiconductor, and Krypton (India) Solutions Private Ltd are among some of the top investors, according to a statement issued by the Industries Minister’s office.

The SLSWCC committee headed by Industries Minister MB Patil on Friday approved 26 projects, each with over Rs 50 crore investment, and potential to generate 13,742 jobs. As many as 57 investment projects are between Rs 15 crore to Rs 50 crore totaling Rs 1,144.94 crore, promising employment generation potential of 4404. Eight projects with an additional investment of Rs 763.85 crore were also approved by the committee.

Some of the major projects are M/s Pratibha Patil Sugar Industries Pvt at Kannur Village, Vijayapur Taluk, Vijayapur District with an investment of Rs 489.50 crore, M/s. Aequs Consumer Products Private Limited Unit 3, at Ittigatti Village, Dharwad District with an investment of Rs 456 crore, M/s South West Mining Limited at Musinayakanahalli village and Torangallu Village, Sandur Taluq Bellary district with an investment of Rs 411 crore, M/s Tata Semiconductor Assembly And Test Private Limited in Kolar Taluk with an investment of Rs 200 crore, and M/s Maruti Suzuki India Limited in Nelamangala Taluk, Bengaluru Rural District with an investment of Rs 137.6 crore.

BENGALURU: The State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) cleared 91 industrial investment proposals worth Rs 7,659.52 crore with an employment generation potential of 18,146 within the state. Maruti Suzuki India, Aequs Consumer, South West Mining and Tata Semiconductor, and Krypton (India) Solutions Private Ltd are among some of the top investors, according to a statement issued by the Industries Minister’s office. The SLSWCC committee headed by Industries Minister MB Patil on Friday approved 26 projects, each with over Rs 50 crore investment, and potential to generate 13,742 jobs. As many as 57 investment projects are between Rs 15 crore to Rs 50 crore totaling Rs 1,144.94 crore, promising employment generation potential of 4404. Eight projects with an additional investment of Rs 763.85 crore were also approved by the committee.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Some of the major projects are M/s Pratibha Patil Sugar Industries Pvt at Kannur Village, Vijayapur Taluk, Vijayapur District with an investment of Rs 489.50 crore, M/s. Aequs Consumer Products Private Limited Unit 3, at Ittigatti Village, Dharwad District with an investment of Rs 456 crore, M/s South West Mining Limited at Musinayakanahalli village and Torangallu Village, Sandur Taluq Bellary district with an investment of Rs 411 crore, M/s Tata Semiconductor Assembly And Test Private Limited in Kolar Taluk with an investment of Rs 200 crore, and M/s Maruti Suzuki India Limited in Nelamangala Taluk, Bengaluru Rural District with an investment of Rs 137.6 crore.