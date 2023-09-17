CM Siddaramaiah says no to all transfer requests

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been 112 days since the new government took over, but it still receives requests for transfers. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has told his ministers, MLAs and MLCs strictly that they should not accept any requests for transfers, unless they are for administrative reasons, sources said.

The last list of transfers was on September 13 when seven bureaucrats and the next day on September 14 when three senior police officers were transferred. There was criticism on social media over the transfer of KPSC Secretary Vikas Kishor Surulkar.

Good officers not recognised, says BJP MLA

On Saturday, there was a demonstration, demanding that Vikas Kishor Surulkar be reinstated. KPSC aspirants posted on X, “Respected Ministers, please take back the transfer order of KPSC Secretary Vikas Kishor Suralkar. This is not done. KPSC was getting reformed under him.’’ On Friday, too, a group of students and KPSC aspirants demonstrated, seeking his reinstatement.

BJP former minister and MLA S Suresh Kumar said, “KPSC aspirants are shocked. Suralkar, who was introducing innovative steps in his attempt to make KPSC more transparent, accountable and responsive, was transferred. This is how this govt recognises good officers and promotes good practices.’’ A post on X alleged that a higher official at KPSC pressured the government to transfer Suralkar.

A source at Vidhana Soudha said, “April, May and June are the regular transfer season. Since this government took over by May-end, transfers started only in June, after the guidelines were issued.”

JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy had alleged irregularities in transfers and had shown a pen drive that purported to have contained details of the cash-for-transfer scam. Many BJP leaders too had criticised the government over transfers.

BJP MLC Adagur Vishwanath said, “It is true that every government faces pressure to transfer officials. If transfers are done indiscreetly because of pressure from MLAs or party leaders, the administration becomes weak. Obviously, transfers cannot be done throughout the year.’’

As per protocol, transfers of senior officials in the revenue and police departments are done through the chief minister, and lower-rung officials through ministers.

