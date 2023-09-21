Virus kills 7 leopard cubs at Bannerghatta Park 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) reported deaths of seven leopard cubs between August 22 and September 5 because of Feline Panleukopenia Virus (FPV) infection.

However, no new cases of viral infection have been reported since September 5, according to zoo officials.

BBP Executive Director AV Surya Sen told The New Indian Express that this is the first time that the cat species in the zoo died because of this virus. Earlier, the animals suffered from various infections, including foot-and-mouth disease.

He said 11 leopard cubs and one lion cub had been infected with the virus. Of them, seven leopard cubs died. Although all animals in the zoo had been vaccinated for this virus, seven leopard cubs died. It could be a new strain. Vaccination for this virus will be included in the list of booster doses to be administered to the animals annually.

According to zoo officials, one vaccinated female leopard cub, which was rescued from BRT Tiger Reserve, fell ill on August 21. Despite treatment, the cub died on August 22. Postmortem and PCR diagnosis confirmed that the death was due to FPV infection.

FPV could have travelled from humans

As all cat species in the zoo have been immunised for viral infections, it is possible that this strain of FPV could have travelled from humans, who had come in contact with domestic cats. FPV infection is common among domestic cats and is similar to parvovirus in dogs, Sen said. The officials said four vaccinated leopard cubs in the safari area also started showing signs of the disease from August 22. Despite quick medical intervention, two cubs died. The clinical signs of FPV infection were also observed in the vaccinated eight-month-old lion cub on September 2. Later, the infection was seen in six other leopard cubs, aged less than three months, on September 4.

Highly contagious

FPV is highly contagious. It rapidly divides cells and affects enterocytes (intestines) and the immune system. The disease is mostly seen in younger felids with higher mortality in kittens and cubs. The virus can easily spread through aerosol route, fomite and direct contact. The symptoms of the disease are fever, depression, anorexia, severe vomiting and diarrhea. Oral ulceration and icterus may be noted in complicated cases. Death may result within 24 hours without much symptoms or from severe dehydration, secondary bacterial infections, and disseminated intravascular coagulation. Between three and fivemonth- old kittens are most susceptible. The virus can affect even vaccinated animals. The virus is sturdy and can remain in the environment for more than a year in the presence of organic matter and withstand temperatures up to 60 degrees Celsius for one hour, according to a veterinarian at BBP.

