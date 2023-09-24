Cauvery water release: Organisations call for Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prominent Kannada outfits and other organisations, including Karnataka Jalarakshana Samithi and Federation of Karnataka Farmers’ Association, have called for a total Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday to protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Schools and colleges in the city may remain closed on that day. BMTC buses, autorickshaws and cabs are likely to be off the road.

Kannada outfits such as Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha led by activist Vatal Nagaraj and Karnataka Rakshana Vedike headed by Praveen Shetty will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss their plans for the bandh.

BMTC services are likely to be affected as the KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation has extended its support to the bandh. Its president HV Anantha Subbarao said the federation will support the bandh call and BMTC employees have been asked not to run buses on Tuesday between 6 am and 6 pm.

Recognised Unaided Private Schools’ Association said a meeting will be held on Sunday to assess the situation. Accordingly, a decision will be taken on declaring a holiday for schools on Tuesday, Sashidhar L Dindur, secretary of RUPSA, said.

However, the Association of Managements of English Medium Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) said although it will support the bandh call, schools will not be closed as mid-term exams are fast approaching.

B’luru bandh: Schools may declare holiday

Shashi Kumar D, secretary, KAMS, said, “Raitha Sangha has asked us to declare a holiday on Tuesday. We are in solidarity with the organisations and will extend our moral support. However, a decision

on declaring a holiday on Tuesday will be taken on Monday, keeping in mind the mid-term exams.”

Appealing to Bengalureans to support the bandh call, Federation of Karnataka Farmers’ Association president Kuruburu Shanthakumar said 1.3 crore people live in Bengaluru who also need drinking water. They should also support the Cauvery struggle. He accused the government of killing farmers by not providing water for their crops in the Cauvery basin area of the State and instead diverting it to TN. “The government should stop releasing water to TN immediately,” Shanthakumar said.

Shashwata Neeravari Horata Samithi founder Anjenaya Reddy said, “Karnataka is facing the worst drought and water in the dams can only be used for drinking purpose. We will urge the government to stop releasing water to TN.”

Tanveer Ahmed, president of Ola, Uber Taxi Drivers’ and Owners’ Association, said an appeal has been made to members of the association to support the bandh call. Cabs and autos are likely to remain off the road on Tuesday.

K Radha Krishna Holla, president, Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association (KSTOA), said KSTOA is supporting the bandh because the Cauvery issue is a major concern for Karnataka. BBMP Hotels’ Association PC Rao said the association has extended moral support to the bandh call. AAP leader Mohan Dasari said that his party will launch a signature campaign to pressure the government to stop releasing water to TN.

MANDYA BANDH TOTAL

Mandya observed a total bandh on Saturday with shops, business establishments and hotels remaining shut, and autos and private buses staying off the road.

