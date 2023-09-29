Tight security for today’s Karnataka bandh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka bandh called by various Kannada organisations on Friday against releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu is likely to affect normal life in the Cauvery basin districts. The bandh, however, may have little impact on other districts of the State. The police have beefed up security across the State.

Schools and colleges will remain closed in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.

The bandh call may evoke a good response in the State capital as various organisations have expressed their support to it. The private transport sector has extended its moral support. This may result in non-availability of cabs and autorickshaws. BMTC and Metro will operate their services as usual. Shops, hotels and other commercial establishments are likely to remain closed as trade unions have supported the bandh call.

Bengaluru City Police have clamped prohibitory orders in the city for 24 hours starting from Thursday midnight. Police Commissioner B Dayananda said processions and rallies will not be allowed in the city.

Rally planned from Town Hall to Freedom Park

In all, 60 KSRP and 40 CAR platoons, and two Rapid Action Force companies will be deployed in the city. Stern action will be taken against those who try to breach peace, he added. Vatal Nagaraj, the president of ‘Kannada Okkoota’, which has given the bandh call, however, said activists will take out a massive procession from Town Hall to Freedom Park, come what may.

He said national highways will be blocked and trains stopped. With the film industry announcing its support, there are chances of star actors taking part in the protests. Political parties such as BJP, JDS and AAP have supported the bandh call. Mandya, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, the Cauvery heartland, may witness intense protests. In Mysuru, hoteliers’ and travel associations and other trade bodies have extended their support to the bandh call.

Traders, farmer groups and those who have launched a struggle for the implementation of the Kalasa-Banduri project have expressed support to the bandh in Dharwad. The bandh call may have little or no impact in the coastal belt and in north Karnataka.

Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti, which had called for Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday, stated that the three-day deadline given by it to the State Government will end on Friday. Samiti activists will block the highways from 11 AM to 1 PM and lay siege to the CM’s official residence on Friday.

