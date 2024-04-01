Bommai: Morale high after BJP-JDS alliance

GADAG: The alliance between the BJP and JDS has boosted the morale of cadres of both parties, said Basavaraj Bommai, BJP candidate for Gadag-Haveri Lok Sabha constituency and former chief minister.

The former CM visited the JDS office in Gadag town on Sunday and interacted with the party workers.

In the joint meeting on Friday, it was decided to increase coordination between the two parties in districts and taluks, and this will be strictly followed everywhere, Bommai said. “The Lok Sabha polls will be fought under the joint leadership of (JDS supremo) H D Deve Gowda and (BJP leader) B S Yediyurappa to win the maximum number of seats in the state. The morale among workers is high thanks to the alliance between the BJP and JDS,” he said.

To a question on the Mandya alliance, the former CM said leaders of both parties are holding talks. Already, BJP leaders have held discussions with sitting MP Sumalatha Ambareesh and are trying to pacify her. In Chitradurga, the confusion will be resolved. BJP leader Anil Mensinkai will take part in the campaign.

Talking about black money, Bommai said the Congress always plays politics with black money. “The Congress is involved in tax evasion of Rs 600 crore. Shouldn’t this be questioned?” he added.

The BJP has forged alliance with JDS to fight against the Congress and naturally their battle will be against them, Bommai said. On MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s comment on women, Bommai said it is not right to talk in that manner against any woman. including the Davangere BJP candidate, as it is an insult.

Roadshow

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai went to Singatalur village of Mundargi taluk in Gadag after the function and took part in a roadshow in the village. Former minister C C Patil and Shirahatti MLA Chandru Lamani were present on the occasion. The villagers welcomed the former CM by placing a goat on his shoulder.