Applications invited for fancy vehicle numbers in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In line with Rule 46 (AA) of Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, the state transport department has invited applications for the allotment of fancy vehicle registration numbers for Light Motor Vehicles (cars, etc) between 1 and 9999. The auction will be done at the Transport Commissioner’s Office in Shantinagar for the series ‘KA 50/MD (Yelahanka RTO) at 12 pm on April 18.

Citizens can participate in the auction by submitting an application along with a DD for Rs 75,000 drawn in the name of the Secretary, State Transport Authority, Bengaluru (except DD obtained in co-operative banks) with receipt.

The DD and application should be submitted before 12 pm on April 18. Tokens will be issued to the applicants participating in the auction and the fancy numbers will be allotted to the highest bidders through an open auction.

Successful bidders have to pay the total bid amount in the form of DD within two working days and get a vehicle registered within 90 days, failing which the bidding amount will be forfeited by the government.