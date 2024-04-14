Bengaluru: Ramaiah Memorial Hospital hosts carnival on World Parkinson’s Day

BENGALURU: Ramaiah Memorial Hospital hosted a carnival called Tulips and Sparks Parkinson’s Disease (PD) carnival to celebrate World Parkinson’s Day at the hospital campus on Saturday. Over 100 people with Parkinson’s disease, their caregivers, doctors, and hospital staff attended the event.

The Carnival aimed to raise awareness about Parkinson’s disease, which affects over seven million Indians according to a Lancet study. It featured various fun games and activities tailored to different aspects of managing the condition. The theme of the carnival, tulips, and sparks, symbolized living with hope despite experiencing sudden brain jolts associated with the disorder.

Dr SC Nagendra Swamy, President of the Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, said, “The Tulips and Sparks PD Carnival honours the resilience of our PD warriors as they navigate life’s challenges. Our goal is to make this carnival an annual event, raising awareness about Parkinson’s disease. We aim to highlight early identification of symptom and effective therapeutic management options.”

Dr Anish Mehta, Consultant – Department of Neurology and Movement Disorders specialist at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, further added, “Parkinson’s disease typically strikes individuals over 50 and progresses gradually, causing motor symptoms like tremors, slow movement, and balance issues, along with non-motor symptoms such as anxiety and depression. It results from impaired nerve cells that control movement and reduce dopamine production. Proper care, including diet, medication, exercise, and stress management, is crucial. Surgical options like Deep Brain Stimulation can also enhance patients’ quality of life. Staying informed about treatments and symptoms is vital for managing the condition effectively.”

A dedicated Parkinson’s disease clinic is run every Wednesday from 2 pm–4 pm at the Ramaiah Institute of Neurosciences at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital.