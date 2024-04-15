Kannada film producer Soundarya Jagadeesh dies by suicide

BENGALURU: Well-known Kannada film producer and businessman Soundarya Jagadeesh died by suicide at his residence in Mahalakshmi Layout on Sunday morning. While depression is suspected to be the reason for the extreme step, the police are also not ruling out the possibility of financial distress driving him to take the decision.
Jagadeesh, besides producing films, was also a builder and was running Jet Lag Bar & Grill, a pub in Subramanya Nagar. He has produced several films, including Appu Pappu, Snehitaru, Mast Maja Maadi and Ramleela, in Kannada.
The police said Jagadeesh was found hanging in his room by his wife and son on Sunday around 9.15 am. They immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. No suicide note has been found and investigations are on to know the reasons for the extreme step, the police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Saidulu Adavath said, “It was found during the investigation that Jagadeesh was under depression after he lost his mother-in-law, with whom he was very close, recently. While depression is suspected to be the reason, we are investigating the case from all angles,” he said, adding that an unnatural death report has been registered.
Jagadeesh was in news recently after the police had summoned him for allegedly allowing a late-night party at his pub, in which star actor Darshan, producer Rockline Venkatesh and other crew members of the movie ‘Kaatera’ had taken part after the success of the film.
Jagadeesh was also seen in the industry gathering for Holi celebrations organised by actress Priyanka Upendra recently. He had introduced his son Snehith Jagadeesh to Sandalwood as a child artist.
HELPLINE
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or call the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.