Kannada film producer Soundarya Jagadeesh dies by suicide

BENGALURU: Well-known Kannada film producer and businessman Soundarya Jagadeesh died by suicide at his residence in Mahalakshmi Layout on Sunday morning. While depression is suspected to be the reason for the extreme step, the police are also not ruling out the possibility of financial distress driving him to take the decision.

Jagadeesh, besides producing films, was also a builder and was running Jet Lag Bar & Grill, a pub in Subramanya Nagar. He has produced several films, including Appu Pappu, Snehitaru, Mast Maja Maadi and Ramleela, in Kannada.

The police said Jagadeesh was found hanging in his room by his wife and son on Sunday around 9.15 am. They immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. No suicide note has been found and investigations are on to know the reasons for the extreme step, the police said.