Decisions, actions on reservations only after consultations, says Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the authority of state governments to identify and provide internal reservations for the most backward classes among the Scheduled Castes. The CM termed it as a historic verdict.

“I wholeheartedly welcome this judgment. With the Supreme Court’s verdict, a major obstacle in the implementation of internal reservations has been removed. We will consult with Scheduled Caste leaders and legal experts regarding the contentious aspects of the verdict, including the issue of the creamy layer, and take appropriate action,” Siddaramaiah said.

The CM said the Congress is committed to providing internal reservations within the Scheduled Castes. “Our government is committed to implementing the report of the committee chaired by Justice AJ Sadashiva as promised in our last Assembly election manifesto,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said before the last Assembly polls, the BJP government in the state hurriedly made a decision on internal reservations and sent it to the Union Government.

Despite the Usha Mehra Committee, constituted by the Centre, clearly stating that internal reservations within the Scheduled Castes could be implemented through a Constitutional amendment, the Union Government has so far failed to take any decision and has kept it aside, he said.

“In light of the current Supreme Court decision, the State Government will thoroughly study the recommendations of the Justice AJ Sadashiva Committee. If necessary, considering recent developments, a clear decision regarding internal reservations will be taken through consultation and negotiation,” the CM added.