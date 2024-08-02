Karnataka BJP president Vijayendra confirms leading Mysuru Padayatra with Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Top BJP leaders seem to have convinced Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy to join the seven-day padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru in protest against the alleged irregularities in allotment of sites by MUDA, benefitting CM Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathy.

The padayatra will start from Bengaluru on Saturday as planned, said state BJP president BY Vijayendra here on Thursday. Vijayendra along with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agrawal persuaded Kumaraswamy to participate in the padayatra.

Sources said Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Kumaraswamy. During the meeting in New Delhi, Kumaraswamy stated that it is not the right time for padayatra when people are suffering due to rain and floods. He also expressed displeasure over former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda’s involvement in the padayatra, accusing him of trying to destroy former PM HD Deve Gowda’s family.

Vijayendra said Kumaraswamy and senior BJP leaders agreed to make the padayatra a success and continue their fight against the “corrupt” Congress government. The padayatra will be led by Kumaraswamy and Vijayendra.

BJP state general secretary Sunil Kumar said the party workers from across the state will take part in the 140-km padayatra, which will start at 9.30 am. He said around 20 km will be covered every day. Around 10,000 people are expected to take part in the padayatra daily.

Meanwhile, DyCM DK Shivakumar said BJP can’t threaten the existence of JDS in its stronghold of the Old Mysore region. “I believe Kumaraswamy will retain his and JDS’ identity and existence. There may be disagreements between BJP and JDS over many issues,” he said, responding to a question on Kumaraswamy’s remarks against BJP on Wednesday.

“The BJP has won 10 seats in the Lok Sabha elections with the help of JDS, which is strong in Mysuru, Mandya and Bengaluru Rural districts. JDS obviously won’t agree to the padayatra if BJP doesn’t take its leaders into confidence. It is a different matter if BJP and JDS are merging in the future,” Shivakumar said.