Eyes on Governor’s next move against Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: When Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot returns to Raj Bhavan on Monday, after his five-day visit to the national capital, all eyes will be on his next course of action against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in connection with the alleged MUDA scam. It is said that Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi was allotted 14 sites in an upscale layout in Mysuru.

The governor had issued show-cause notice to Siddaramaiah when social activist TJ Abraham petitioned him, seeking sanction to prosecute the CM, on July 26.

Siddaramaiah visited New Delhi and returned to Bengaluru with the backing of the Congress high command and legal experts. On August 1, in his absence, a resolution was passed by the council of ministers chaired by DyCM DK Shivakumar, advising the governor to withdraw the show-cause notice and reject Abraham’s petition.

The governor was in New Delhi, and he reportedly consulted BJP high command leaders and legal experts. If the governor issues sanction to prosecute the CM, it may have its own constitutional and political ramifications, according to experts. He may take his own time to take a call on the issue, as the council of ministers had submitted a resolution running into 63 pages, explaining there was no evidence against the CM, an official source told TNIE.

According to sources, some leaders within the BJP have advised party leaders not to take a hasty decision through the governor. Meanwhile, Abraham tried in vain to meet Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on Friday to furnish more details on the MUDA case. He wanted to meet the governor on Monday, but deferred it to Tuesday.

Meanwhile, supporters of CM Siddaramaiah have chalked out a plan for a Raj Bhavan Chalo soon, if the governor issues sanction to prosecute Siddaramaiah. “We will take a call after the Congress party’s Janandolana meetings conclude on August 9. If the governor makes his move against the CM, we are prepared to lay siege to Raj Bhavan,” said conveners of Shoshita Samudayagala Okkuta Ramachandrappa and Mavalli Shankar.