Karnataka government clears Rs 8,844 crore Gruha Jyothi bill

BENGALURU: For the smooth continuation of the Gruha Jyothi scheme, the state exchequer has transferred Rs 8,844 crore into the accounts of six electricity supply companies (Escoms) in the state.

This is the amount the government is paying for zero bills under the Gruha Jyothi scheme.

As per the energy department data, 1,70,90,681 consumers have enrolled for the scheme, of which the zero-bill benefit is being extended to 1.602 crore. Energy Minister KJ George took to social media to announce one year of the scheme, saying 1.65 crore families get zero bills.

“The amount has been cleared till July-end. For this month, it will be cleared by August 10 or 15. The government is not keeping any bills pending as revenue, profit and loss audit is strictly scrutinised by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission,” sources said.

A department official, requesting anonymity, said there is an increase in demand for power. But it cannot be concluded whether it is because of Gruha Jyothi. There is, however, a need to reduce the bills being paid by the state exchequer to Escoms as the returns are not at the optimum levels.

He added that while there is no discussion to either reduce or increase the free unit limit (from 200 units to 300 units), deliberation is on to reduce the number of people availing the scheme. The government is thinking that those rejected for the scheme are not permitted in the future too, the source said.

The highest number of scheme beneficiaries are in Bescom limits - 71,63,455, followed by Hescom (Hubballi-Dharwad) - 35,15,314. The highest percentage of defaulters are in Hescom limits at 95.88%, followed by Gescom (Kalaburagi) at 93.02%, followed by Hukkeri Rural Electric Cooperative Society - Belagavi at 88.12%, Mescom (Mangaluru) at 87.26%, CESC (Mysuru) 83.88% and Bescom 77.59%.