Fire breaks out in Belagavi factory, several feared trapped

BELAGAVI: A major fire broke out at an industrial area in Belagavi on Tuesday night, in which several workers are likely to be trapped. Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan said 40 to 70 people were working on the night shift when the fire broke out in Sneham International factory in Navage Industrial Area, which manufactures insulation tape.

The fire broke out due to a short-circuit at 9pm, and engulfed the entire factory which is spread across a large area. Firefighters rushed to the spot after an alert, but were able to douse only 70 per cent of the fire by 11.30pm. Massive flames began spreading across the factory before firefighters reached the spot.

At least three persons who sustained burns were rushed to Belagavi district hospital, and it is still unclear as to how many workers were inside the factory, said Roshan. Firefighters, assisted by officials from various government departments, were trying to douse the fire, which could take a couple of hours, he added.

The DC asked the Health department to keep at least 200 beds ready in Belagavi district hospital to treat those who may have suffered burns.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin, DCP Rohan Jagadish and several senior officials from various departments were at the spot, coordinating rescue efforts.