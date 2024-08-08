Bridge across Kali collapses, truck plunges into river

KARWAR: The old Kali bridge that connects Goa with Karwar on National Highway 66 via Sadashivgad collapsed early on Wednesday morning. A truck plying on the bridge fell into the river, leaving the driver injured.

The bridge collapse is said to be because of poor quality of construction and not due to heavy rain or floods. It was built in 1982, and 42 years is not a long time for a bridge, experts said.

The incident occurred around 1 am. “The night beat policemen from the Chittakula police station noticed it and alerted the control room. We found a truck in the river and the injured driver sitting on top, screaming for help. Local fishermen rescued him. He has been identified as Bala Murugan of Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, and has been admitted to the Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences,” said Uttara Kannada SP Narayan.

District in-charge minister Mankal Vaidya visited the spot. He later met the injured driver and presented him a cheque of Rs 50,000.

Deputy Commissioner Lakshmi Priya, who too visited the spot, banned vehicular movement on the other new bridge till the National Highways Authority of India issues a safety certificate.

However, towards evening, light traffic was allowed on the new bridge, but heavy vehicles were told to take an alternative route.

NDRF and SDRF teams that have been dispatched are expected to ascertain if there are any other vehicles that have fallen into the river. It was bad news for people from Karwar and Sadashivgad and for motorists using NH 66 which connects Goa and Maharashtra with Karnataka and up to Kerala and Kanyakumari.

Residents of Dandeli, Haliyal, Joida, Sadashivgad, Majali and other villages around the bridge were stranded. The collapse will also affect hundreds of people who go to Goa every day to earn their livelihood.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called up the DC, and directed her to check the health of all bridges in the district.