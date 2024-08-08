MP CM arrives in Karnataka, invites IT, majors to set up business in his state

BENGALURU: In a major push to invite industries and boost investment opportunities, especially in the Information Technology sector in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav arrived in the city along with his delegation on Wednesday for an interactive session with industrialists as part of the ‘Road to Global Investors Summit (GIS)’ series.

Soon after his arrival, Yadav visited the HAL campus and according to sources, the defence PSU is said to have evinced interest in setting up its unit in MP.

The MP CM is keen on pushing for investments in various sectors, and IT is its top priority. For the first time, the central Indian state is looking for investments in space technology and Bengaluru is the ideal place for both these niche sectors.

In an exclusive interview with TNIE, Yadav said there cannot be a better place than Bengaluru to look for investment opportunities in the IT sector. “We have come with open arms to meet the IT majors and business heads of various industries with an invitation to set up businesses in MP. Our intention is not to take away investments from Karnataka, but to invite them to MP also. We have a business-friendly industry policy and our 2023 IT policy is one of the best in the country,” said Yadav.

One of the biggest advantages of investing in MP is the competitive cost of living. “The industries can do their business at a much more competitive cost than Bengaluru. It will be a win-win situation for them and their workforce,” Yadav said.