BBMP issues stricter guidelines for women’s PGs

BENGALURU: In view of a woman’s murder at a paying guest (PG) facility in Koramangala last month and the demand for inmates’ safety, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued fresh guidelines for such facilities in its limits.

If owners of PGs violate the guidelines, their licences will be cancelled. As per the guidelines, the owners should preserve the CCTV footage for 90 days. Each inmate should be provided with 70 sqft of space.

PGs to be inspected every six months

Licences will be issued for a specific number of inmates based on the amenities available in the buildings. The owners should have kitchens in their facilities and must obtain FSSAI Department’s permit within three months of obtaining enterprise licence from the palike. Employers/owners should compulsorily have at least one staffer for the safety of inmates 24x7.

According to BBMP health officials, the guidelines have been issued under Section 305 of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act - 2020 for the safety of inmates of PG facilities. “Under the BBMP Act - 2020, the guidelines should be compulsorily followed to get licence for new PG facilities and also to renew the existing ones. If the owner fails to follow these guidelines, his/her licence will be cancelled and the facility sealed,” said a senior BBMP health official.

Zonal health officers, medical officers and senior health inspectors should ensure compliance with the guidelines in their jurisdiction. They should conduct an inspection every six months.

LIST OF GUIDELINES