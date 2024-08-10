BBMP issues stricter guidelines for women’s PGs

BENGALURU: In view of a woman’s murder at a paying guest (PG) facility in Koramangala last month and the demand for inmates’ safety, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued fresh guidelines for such facilities in its limits.
If owners of PGs violate the guidelines, their licences will be cancelled. As per the guidelines, the owners should preserve the CCTV footage for 90 days. Each inmate should be provided with 70 sqft of space.
PGs to be inspected every six months
Licences will be issued for a specific number of inmates based on the amenities available in the buildings. The owners should have kitchens in their facilities and must obtain FSSAI Department’s permit within three months of obtaining enterprise licence from the palike. Employers/owners should compulsorily have at least one staffer for the safety of inmates 24x7.
According to BBMP health officials, the guidelines have been issued under Section 305 of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act - 2020 for the safety of inmates of PG facilities. “Under the BBMP Act - 2020, the guidelines should be compulsorily followed to get licence for new PG facilities and also to renew the existing ones. If the owner fails to follow these guidelines, his/her licence will be cancelled and the facility sealed,” said a senior BBMP health official.
Zonal health officers, medical officers and senior health inspectors should ensure compliance with the guidelines in their jurisdiction. They should conduct an inspection every six months.
LIST OF GUIDELINES
PG facilities should have CCTV cameras at all entry/exit gates and premises of paying guests. The CCTV footage should be preserved in hardware and software backup storage for 90 days.
Min living space of 70 sqft for each inmate
Clean drinking water and hygienic bathrooms and toilets.
Licence from Food Safety and Standard Authority of India.
At least one staffer for inmates’ safety 24x7.
NOC from Fire and Emergency Service Dept.
Palike’s emergency contact No 1533, and police emergency contact No 112.
Easy access to first-aid kits.