NRIs seek bill for protection of investments, property

BENGALURU: Over the years, NRIs have suffered enormous financial losses due to fraud, and have long sought a special bill to safeguard their investments and savings.

Vijayapura BJP MP and former Union minister Ramesh Jigajinagi has championed the cause by writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting a meeting to discuss the urgency of this legislation.

Speaking to TNIE over phone, Subhas Balappanavar, international convener of the NRI Grievances Group and a tech professional based in Phoenix, Arizona, stated, “We are pushing for a meeting with PM Modi and members of his cabinet to advocate this bill. PM Modi has shown deep concern for NRIs, and his team has been receptive to our efforts. We want to ensure that the proposed bill, once enacted, will protect NRIs from scamsters and fraudsters.”

The NRI Grievances Group, which has over 1,000 members over more than 70 countries, is leading this initiative. Members of the group have already petitioned Indian embassies and consular offices in more than 50 countries, urging the Indian government to introduce a comprehensive bill to protect NRI investments and savings.

One major concern is that the current criminal justice and legal systems in India do not allow NRIs to participate in online hearings and inquiries. NRIs who cannot be physically present in India all year round, often end up losing their cases.

Highlighting the difficulties, Balappanavar said, “The Indian legal system is notoriously slow, with cases dragging on for 20 or even 40 years. How can an NRI take leave for such extended periods? We are demanding that NRIs be allowed to participate in these proceedings online.”