Landslide hits rail connectivity between Bengaluru, Mangaluru again

MANGALURU: Two days after train operations resumed between the coast and Bengaluru and other hinterlands after a gap of 13 days, operations again came to a halt on Saturday following a landslip between Sakleshpur and Ballupet stations of Mysuru division.

A release from the South Western Railways said the landslip occurred approximately at 12.30 am. Six trains were terminated at various stations, and the South Western Railways made arrangements to supply breakfast, lunch and water bottles to the affected passengers.

The Railways commissioned 26 KSRTC buses and 1,980 passengers were ferried to their destinations. The Railways also refunded 189 tickets, amounting to Rs 1,15,035.

The technical staff of South Western Railway rushed to the spot and 450 labourers are working to clear the tracks and resume traffic. Senior officers, including General Manager Arvind Srivastava, Additional General Manager K S Jain, Divisional Railway Manager of Mysuru division Shilpi Agarwal, visited the spot.

With the landslide, the following trains, scheduled to depart on August 11, have been cancelled. Train no. 16575 Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Jn Express, train no. 16540 Mangaluru Jn-Yesvantpur Express and train no. 16595 KSR Bengaluru–Karwar Express.

Train no. 16596 Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Express, which was to start on August 12, too has been cancelled.