Former Karnataka DGP Bidari elected head of Veerashaiva Mahasabha

BENGALURU: Former DGP of Karnataka Shankar Mahadeva Bidari was elected unopposed as state president of the Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha. This organization is one of the most influential community groups in the state, as Veerashaiva-Lingayats play a crucial role in determining the fate of assembly candidates in around 150 constituencies.

The seasoned police officer, who has now ventured into the political arena, spoke exclusively to TNIE. “I express my deep gratitude to all members who have supported me and helped me win unopposed. I will work towards the comprehensive development of the community and for greater unity in society,” Bidari said.

Known for effectively handling brigand Veerappan, a task that many IPS officers refused, Bidari was credited with saving the state from the notorious criminal. His distinguished career includes serving as Bangalore city police commissioner.

The nomination process was attended by several prominent leaders, including national general secretary of the Mahasabha and Forest Minister Ishwar Khandre, national secretary and executive member HM Renuka Prasanna, state general secretary Nataraja Sagaranahalli, besides other district presidents, including DR Paramesh of Tumakuru, S Ananda of Mandya, Kori Shettar of Haveri, Shivakumar of Chitradurga, Yogananda of Ramanagara, Balachandra and Gowreesh Aradhya.

He takes over the position from former MLC Thippanna, whose term as state president had concluded. The Mahasabha’s electoral body comprises 31,000 members.