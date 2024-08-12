Karnataka: Leaders of anti-BSY-BYV camp plan own rally for powerplay

BELAGAVI: In the wake of the BJP’s Mysuru padayatra, which was held to highlight the role of Chief minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scam, an anti-Yediyurappa and Vijayendra faction of at least 12 BJP leaders decided to launch a padayatra from Kudala Sangam to Ballari to corner the Congress government in the Valmiki corporation scam.

The BJP leaders, who conducted a secret meeting on the outskirts of Belagavi on Sunday, are against the leadership of BY Vijayendra in the state BJP. Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, Kumar Bangarappa, former minister Aravind Limbavali, former MPs Pratap Simha, Annasaheb Jolle, GM Siddeshwar, BP Harish and NR Santosh participated in the meeting.

Yatnal discussed starting the padayatra to condemn the scam of Rs 187 crore in Valmiki corporation by seeking permission from the BJP high command.

However, the rally to condemn Valmiki corporation scam is said to be just a reason, but the intention is to show off the powers of the anti-Yediyurappa faction.

Some BJP leaders who were identified in the camp of Yediyurappa are now standing against him. The meeting is said to have discussed making a complaint about BJP state president BY Vijayendra with the high command.