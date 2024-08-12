More than 12L hectares of land could be flooded as Tungabhadra dam's crest gate collapses

HOSAPETE: Nearly 12 lakh hectares of agricultural land in Ballari, Raichur, Koppal and Vijayanagara district could be maronooed, as the excess water is being released from the Tungabhadra dam since Sunday afternoon, after one of the dam’s crest gates was broken.

When the dam discharges water above 1.5 lakh cuces, many agricultural fields get inundated due to floods, and now, the current discharge of

the dam has crossed 2 lakh cusecs. The numbers are causing a worry for farmers who may be not able to save their current crop.

To ensure early repair for the broken crest gate, the authorities are planning to increase the outflow to 3 lakh cusecs. Farmers say that if the discharge reaches 3 lakh cusecs, more agricultural land will be at the risk of losing crops.

Some of the farmers from Hosapete alleged that TB Dam Board failed to maintain the dam when there was less rain in the state in the last two years. The farmers’ organisations are now planning to submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who will be visiting the dam on August 13.

President of Tungabhadra Farmers Association, Hosapete, Purshottam Gowda J said in the last two years farmers faced drought situations and the recent rain had brought cheers among the farmers. “This year, by end of July, the Tungabhadra reservoir was filled completely. Few months ago the farmers had requested the authorities to ensure proper maintenance. The officials used to come up with smart excuses to push the maintenance work ahead at every meeting, but now who is responsible for the incident?” he asked.

“From four districts Ballari, Koppal, Vijayanagara and Raichur farmers depend on the dam water to yield 12 lakh hectares of agricultural land. We don’t hope for rain in upcoming days. It’s a clear negligence from the dam authorities and the responsible officials must be punished,” he demanded.