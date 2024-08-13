Every spell leaves Bengaluru in a flood of misery

BENGALURU: Every time the city receives heavy rain, roads turn into rivers, homes get flooded, underpasses become death traps, and business gets affected. The city’s poor infrastructure gets exposed each and every time there is heavy rain.

Citizens and civic activists are left wondering if the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) learns any lessons at all and why it can’t take permanent measures to prevent a repeat of rain-related emergencies. Many residents, frustrated with having to put up with inconveniences every time the city receives heavy rain, said they don’t need a ‘Brand Bengaluru’ but a ‘Livable Bengaluru’.

Netizens lambasted the state government and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, sharing photos and videos of flooded areas on Monday. Without addressing the major issue of urban flooding and rain havoc, the DyCM is aspiring to bring in multi-crore projects like tunnel roads and skydeck as part of the Brand Bengaluru initiative, many users noted.

Stressing that the recent flooding in the city is a direct result of rampant concretisation, civic activist Srinivas Alavalli said encroachments of lakes and stormwater drains, construction over natural paths of rainwater lead to flooding. “We need to reverse this, and it will likely take years provided there is political will and adequate resources in terms of funds and human resources are available with the BBMP and other civic agencies.”