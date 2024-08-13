Rain uproots tree, four schoolkids among six hurt in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Heavy rain on Monday morning uprooted a tree, which fell on pedestrians and motorists, injuring a man, woman, and four schoolchildren. The incident occurred around 8 am at Jai Bharath Nagar in the Sarvajna Nagar constituency. Manikyavel (37), a motorist, suffered serious injuries as his ribs were damaged.

The woman, Vijayalakshmi (47), suffered a fracture in her thigh. All the injured were rushed to a private hospital at Banaswadi. Vijayalakshmi was taking two children to school when the tree fell on them. “Her right thigh bone is broken. The children with her, however, escaped with minor injuries. Two other children too suffered minor injuries,” said hospital sources. Dy CM DK Shivakumar visited the hospital and spoke to relatives of the injured victims.

“Two children were on a motorcycle along with their father, while two other children were walking with their mother when the incident happened. I instructed BBMP officials to foot all their medical bills. I also directed BBMP and police officials to take necessary steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur,” Shivakumar said.

“The children aged 7, 10, 12 and 13 suffered minor injuries. The male patient, who is 37 years old, is receiving ICU care and the woman, aged 47, has a fracture of the femoral bone and a surgery will be conducted on her. The children were given immediate medical care and are doing fine,” said a senior doctor.