Team of experts to visit all dams to assess safety: Deputy CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: The authorities are working on a war footing to repair the crest gate at Tungabhadra dam at Hospet that was washed away on Sunday, while the state government is sending a team of experts to all the dams across the state to assess their safety.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit the TB dam to get first-hand information and hold meetings with officials supervising the repair work. Crest gate No. 19 of the dam washed away on Sunday early morning, resulting in large amounts of water gushing out. Water is also being released from the dam to ensure that the level comes down to a certain point to enable the repair work.

Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar said they can save around 60 tmcft of water and are making all efforts. “We are working on a war footing. We have taken immediate action and I have spoken to all contractors.

The dam design has been sent to them. The repair work will be done in four to five days. We are trying to save one crop,” the DyCM added. He said he has spoken to JSW and others for assistance in repair works and technicians are working 24x7 to fix the issue.

He said the government will constitute a team of experts that would visit all the dams to assess safety aspects and give a report within a month.