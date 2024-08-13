Team of experts to visit all dams to assess safety: Deputy CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: The authorities are working on a war footing to repair the crest gate at Tungabhadra dam at Hospet that was washed away on Sunday, while the state government is sending a team of experts to all the dams across the state to assess their safety.
On Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit the TB dam to get first-hand information and hold meetings with officials supervising the repair work. Crest gate No. 19 of the dam washed away on Sunday early morning, resulting in large amounts of water gushing out. Water is also being released from the dam to ensure that the level comes down to a certain point to enable the repair work.
Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar said they can save around 60 tmcft of water and are making all efforts. “We are working on a war footing. We have taken immediate action and I have spoken to all contractors.
The dam design has been sent to them. The repair work will be done in four to five days. We are trying to save one crop,” the DyCM added. He said he has spoken to JSW and others for assistance in repair works and technicians are working 24x7 to fix the issue.
He said the government will constitute a team of experts that would visit all the dams to assess safety aspects and give a report within a month.
Shivakumar, who visited the dam on Sunday, said that initially, the situation looked dangerous, but now there is no need for any apprehension. “In all other dams, a chain and a rope control the gates. But here (TB dam), it has only one safety chain. That was the design. We will set it right,” he said.
On allegations that the state government neglected the reservoir’s maintenance, he said the TB dam is not controlled by the state government and there is a separate board for it, of which Karnataka too is a member. He said the Dam Safety Committee had not given any report earlier.
“Our priority is to ensure the safety of the dam and the welfare of our farmers. We are focusing on fixing the issue and will look into the causes later. We are trying to close the crest gate to save water for farmers. But it is not possible unless the water level in the dam comes down.” All the canals have been opened and tanks filled, he said.
On Union minister HD Kumaraswamy’s statement that there is an issue with the KRS dam as well, Shivakumar said, “Kumaraswamy doesn’t know anything other than politicising an issue. I don’t know what issue he has seen in KRS. We have formed a Reservoir Safety Committee and asked it to submit a report on all reservoirs in Karnataka. There is no need to create fear among farmers.”
Reports sent
Shivakumar said Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna spoke to him on Monday morning and they sent all reports to the Centre.