Congress MLA urges PM Modi to protect Hindu minorities in Bangladesh

BENGALURU: Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad expressed concerns over the political turmoil and reported atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take measures to protect them.

In a letter to the PM, the MLA stated that “right-wing social media influencers and handles in India have been circulating news which if true (many have been found fake too), I urge the Government of India to ascertain the authenticity of these reports/videos. If they are proven true, the Government of India should take firm action.” “As our Prime Minister, you should not hesitate to take decisive military action like Smt. Indira Gandhi did in 1971. I request you to use your esteemed office to extend a hand of support to our Hindu brothers and sisters in Bangladesh during this critical time,” the MLA stated.

Rizwan stated: “I trust that under your leadership, India will take decisive action to not only address concerns of minorities in Bangladesh but also in India, who have been under constant attack both economically and socially by the right wing.”