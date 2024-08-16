Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reaffirms commitment to guarantee schemes, criticises centre's fund allocation

BENGALURU: In an attempt to allay concerns over continuation of his government’s five guarantee schemes, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday reiterated that they will be continued without any delay in benefits reaching the beneficiaries.
Delivering his Independence Day speech at the Manekshaw Parade Ground here, he made a veiled attack on the NDA government at the Centre over disparity in allocation of funds.
Siddaramaiah said, “The guarantee schemes have brought relief to the people who have been suffering due to the rising income inequality. On one hand, our government is giving impetus to redistribution of wealth through these schemes, on the other, we have launched programmes for sustainable economic development of the state with equal commitment.”
He said each beneficiary family receives direct and indirect benefits amounting to around Rs 5,000 a month through the five guarantee schemes.
Nation develops only if the states grow, CM to Centre
“This is the concept of Universal Basic Income, which provides direct financial assistance to poor families. The guarantees will continue, and we will give a befitting reply through Karnataka’s enhanced economic growth to those who had predicted that the state will go bankrupt because of these schemes,” Siddaramaiah said.
He said the Centre has deviated from this principle, leading to discrimination in allocation of funds to the states. By ignoring constitutional principles, there is a tendency to delay the financial share due to the states, which is not in the interests of the people.
Unfortunately, the states are forced to take legal action to get their rightful share from the Centre. “I urge the Centre to understand the fact that the nation develops only if the states grow,” he said. The CM said voters made it clear in the last Lok Sabha elections that the power of democracy cannot be misused and forces indulging in divisive politics should be kept away from power.
As many as 35 contingents from the Indian Army, IAF, Karnataka State Reserve Police, City Armed Reserve, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Bengaluru City Traffic Police, Dog Squad, National Cadet Corps, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, and other services participated in the parade.