Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reaffirms commitment to guarantee schemes, criticises centre's fund allocation

BENGALURU: In an attempt to allay concerns over continuation of his government’s five guarantee schemes, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday reiterated that they will be continued without any delay in benefits reaching the beneficiaries.

Delivering his Independence Day speech at the Manekshaw Parade Ground here, he made a veiled attack on the NDA government at the Centre over disparity in allocation of funds.

Siddaramaiah said, “The guarantee schemes have brought relief to the people who have been suffering due to the rising income inequality. On one hand, our government is giving impetus to redistribution of wealth through these schemes, on the other, we have launched programmes for sustainable economic development of the state with equal commitment.”

He said each beneficiary family receives direct and indirect benefits amounting to around Rs 5,000 a month through the five guarantee schemes.