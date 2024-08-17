BBMP starts special revision of voter list

BENGALURU: Following the directions of the Election Commission of India, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will begin a special revision of electoral rolls for 2025 from Tuesday.

District Election Officer (DEO) and Palike chief Tushar Girinath appealed to eligible voters to cooperate with revenue officials in the correction, inclusion, and deletion of names of deceased persons, from the voters’ list during door-to-door visits.

According to BBMP, on October 29, a draft voter list will be released. The public can submit their claims and objections from October 29 to November 28. Disposal of claims and objections will be completed by December 24. The final voter list will be released on January 6.