CM Siddaramaiah hosts Foxconn chief, discusses firm’s big plans for Karnataka

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday assured Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn of complete support to its projects in Karnataka, and requested the firm further invest in the state.

“We assure you of our complete support and commitment to ensuring Foxconn gets all the assistance required in this process. Our government is always ready to support you, and I request that you further invest in Karnataka, which has huge investment potential,” the CM said during a meeting with Young Liu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn). The CM hosted a dinner for Liu and senior Foxconn officials.

Siddaramaiah said Karnataka has established itself as a powerhouse in the electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) sector. “To support and facilitate competitive electronics manufacturing, Karnataka offers a comprehensive range of advantages. From efficient logistics and reliable power supply to a skilled workforce and a resilient vendor base, our state is well-equipped to meet the needs of this dynamic industry,” the CM said.

He said the Foxconn project will create substantial employment opportunities within the state and boost the local economy, while also empowering the workforce and enhancing the overall prosperity of the region. A statement issued by the CM’s office said Foxconn is setting up an iPhone assembly plant (Project Elephant) in Karnataka. The company has acquired 300 acres of land in the ITIR Industrial Area, located in Doddaballapura and Devanahalli taluks of Bengaluru Rural district.

The project, with an investment of Rs 22,000 crore, is expected to generate employment for over 50,000 people. Currently, work is progressing on this project. The commerce and industries department, in collaboration with other departments, is working on securing all necessary licence approvals for the project. Power and water supply specific to the project are being planned and implemented, a statement said.

Liu said, “The unit in Karnataka will soon become the second-largest Foxconn plant after the one in China. Our investment will not stop here; in the future, we plan to explore other sectors also.”

“Additionally, Foxconn is setting up a manufacturing and assembly facility for mechanical components in EV applications (Project Cheetah). The company has leased private land in Bengaluru district for this project,” the statement said.

Industries Minister MB Patil said, “The state welcomes more investment without hesitation. KIADB, KPTCL, the Fire Brigade and pollution control boards are working with dedication to ensure the smooth implementation of Foxconn’s project. We have already allocated 300 acres of land to the company.”

Dy CM DK Shivakumar said, “Karnataka has the best business-friendly policies in the country, and it is heartening to see Foxconn investing here.”