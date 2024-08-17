Four GPs likely to be brought under BBMP

BENGALURU: Kumbalgodu Gram Panchayat (GP), which is sandwiched between Bidadi and Kengeri on Mysuru Road, Shanthipura GP near Electronics City, Konappana Agrahara GP and Sarjapur GP are likely to brought under BBMP limits, according to sources in the palike.

Sources associated with the BBMP restructuring committee said Yashwanthpur MLA ST Somashekar met Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar recently and requested him to bring Kumbalgodu GP under the palike. This apart, Konappana Agrahara, Sarjapura, Shanthipura and Madavara GPs are also proposed to be brought under palike’s jurisdiction.

“At a function on Thursday, Somashekar stated that he is for development and favoured bringing Kumbalgodu GP under the palike limits. Earlier, he wanted a separate town municipal council involving areas such as K Gollahalli, H Gollahalli, Sulikere and Kumbalgodu. But with these areas witnessing a rapid growth, the MLA now wants them to be merged with the palike,” said GB Basavaraju, secretary, Kumbalgodu gram panchayat.

Similarly, officials at Konappana Agrahara GP said the population in their GP limits has exceeded 50,000 and rapid industrialisation is taking place there. “If the areas coming under this GP are merged with the palike, more revenue can be generated by way of taxes. Moreover, people of these areas will get amenities such as underground drainage, drinking water and roads,” they added.

According to an official from Shanthipura GP, in 2011 the panchayat had a population of 12,000. Now, it may have crossed 40,000. The areas under this panchayat have not been developed. They will be developed if they are brought under the palike. Problems such as lack of tar roads, drainages and drinking water will be resolved, he said.

Meanwhile, officials in the palike said not only these areas, but also several other gram panchayats on the outskirts of the city will be brought under the Palike if the Greater Bengaluru Authority becomes a reality as it proposes to have 10 city corporations.

The palike now has 857 sqkm under its limits. If GBA comes into being, it will have 1,400 sqkm area. The GBA Bill was referred to a House committee recently.