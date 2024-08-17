Karnataka HC orders investigation into Bescom officers following fatal electrocution

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has ruled that an investigation into the alleged negligence of Bescom officers is necessary following a tragic incident at Hope Farm in Kadugodi nine months ago, which resulted in the deaths of a woman and her nine-month-old daughter. The court has refused to quash the criminal proceedings against three Bescom engineers involved in the case.

On November 18, 2023, the two victims were electrocuted after coming into contact with a snapped 11 KV live wire. The complaint was filed by the husband of the deceased, leading to the involvement of Executive Engineer Sreeramu V, Assistant Executive Engineer Subramanya T, and Assistant Engineer Chethan S from the Whitefield Division of Bescom.

The accused had sought to have the proceedings dismissed, citing a clean chit from the Electrical Inspectorate of Bescom. However, Justice M. Nagaprasanna stated, "The life of a citizen who is casually lost cannot be buried, holding no role on the part of the officers of the electricity department." The court emphasized the need for accountability and urged the officers to prevent such negligence in the future.