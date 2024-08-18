Karnataka: 20 projects worth over Rs 2,280.52 crore cleared

BENGALURU: The 147th State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC), chaired by Industries Minister MB Patil, approved 20 projects totaling Rs 2,280.52 crore on Saturday. These projects are projected to generate employment for approximately 3457 people across the state.

Among the notable projects are those from Toyotetsu India Auto Parts Pvt Ltd and ILV South Warehousing Parks Private Limited, which plan to invest Rs 450 crore and Rs 423 crore, respectively. Toyotetsu India Auto Parts is investing in a fourth plant in Bidadi to cope with the Innova Hycross demand to support TKML, said a release from Patil’s office.

Aoyama Seisakusho Co has plans to invest Rs 210 crore in establishing an automotive fasteners production facility at Vasanthnarsapura.

The important project proposals approved in the meeting were M/s Toyotetsu India Auto Parts Pvt Ltd; M/s ILV South Warehousing Parks Private Limited; M/s Mrinal Sugars Limited Belgaum; M/s Aoyama Automotive Fasteners (India) Private Limited; M/s DFM Technology Pvt Ltd; M/s Govind Milk and Milk Products Pvt. Ltd. Maharashtra; M/s CCL Optoelectronics Private Limited Mumbai and M/s AL Safa Agro Industries Bidar.