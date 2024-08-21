Four of Ramji Nagar gang land in police net

BENGALURU: Four criminals, including a receiver of the notorious Ramji Nagar gang from Tamil Nadu -- which targets posh areas to commit thefts -- were arrested by Indiranagar police. Seven laptops and other valuables worth Rs 5.5 lakh were recovered.

The accused are Murali (38), Senthil (50), Murthy (49) and John (35), the receiver, who knows about the stolen items and sells them. All the accused are natives of Tiruchirapalli district in Tamil Nadu, and would come to Bengaluru only to thieve.

Police said the gang was being tracked, and based on a tip-off, a police team rushed to the spot before the crime could be committed. The five accused, armed with lethal weapons and carrying chilli powder, were covered by police. However, two others managed to escape.

After lengthy questioning, the accused revealed that they would keenly observe cars through the windshields for laptops, mobile phones and other valuables. Then they would break the windshields, steal the items and sell them to John.

Upon information about previous thefts on August 11, a police team rushed to Tamil Nadu and recovered stolen laptops, and nabbed John on August 15 near Attibele bus station. Police said the accused were involved in eight previous cases in the city and recovered seven laptops and other valuables worth Rs 5.85 lakh.