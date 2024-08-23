Farmers seize Belagavi AC office furniture over unpaid airport compensation

BELAGAVI: Several farmers, whose lands were acquired during the expansion of the Belagavi airport in 2008, seized all furniture, computers and other articles from the office of the Belagavi Assistant Commissioner on Thursday over the government not clearing their dues and compensation. According to the farmers, who had come with their advocate, the furniture from the AC’s office was seized as per the court’s directions.

According to Bhujang Joi, a farmer whose 18-acre land was acquired for the airport, at least 270 acres were acquired in Sambra in 2008, and the court had ordered the government to pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh per acre of land.

However, the affected farmers moved the court in 2011, demanding higher compensation for their lands. After the matter was heard by the Belagavi Civil Court, the government was ordered to pay at least Rs 40,000 additional compensation for every acre of land, in 2018.

When the government failed to abide by the court’s orders for additional compensation, the farmers again moved the court in 2021.

Subsequently, the court ordered the government to immediately clear the farmers dues without any delay.

When the government failed to implement the court’s order, the farmers came with their advocate and seized all the furniture from the AC’s office as per the court’s directions.