Woman says hubby didn’t allow her to eat french fries, Karnataka High Court comes to his rescue

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court came to the rescue of a man by permitting him to return to the United States to save his job, staying the proceedings initiated against him by his wife, who alleged that he did not allow her to eat french fries.

The Basavanagudi women police had issued an LOC (Look Out Circular) to the 36-year-old husband based on the complaint filed by his 29-year-old wife from the city. Hearing the man’s petition, Justice M Nagaprasanna said permitting any investigation against the husband would become an abuse of the process of law and putting a premium on the wife’s trivial allegation. There shall be an interim stay of all further investigation till next hearing, the judge said.

The judge said it is surprising as to how the jurisdictional police generated the LOC on trivial circumstances. It is a misuse of power at the behest of the complainant. The only object of the complainant appears to be stopping the petitioner from travelling back to the USA. “I deem it appropriate to permit the husband to keep his employment in the USA... The jurisdictional police should forthwith intimate to the Bureau of Immigration with regard to the travel of the husband and not to interdict or ostracise him during his travel to the USA,” the judge said.

According to the interim order, the husband came down during vacation only to receive the complaint registered by his wife against him and his family members.

The husband moved the court because he is on the verge of losing the job. The court stated that the allegation in the complaint is over minor skirmishes that happen between husband and wife in day-to-day life.

Quoting from the wife’s complaint, the court stated that her contention was that when she delivered a child, she had high blood pressure and the husband did not allow her to eat french fries, consume rice and meat, saying she would put on weight The husband cried foul that he did all the household chores in the USA during their stay, while the wife only watched TV and while not watching TV she chatted with her family over phone. He said he washed dishes, mopped the house and then proceeded to work.