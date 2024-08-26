Bengaluru: Experts explore Gandhian thought in addressing challenges

BENGALURU: From sustainability and equitable development to peacebuilding and the power of technology, speakers at the two-day international seminar — Mahatma Gandhi for the 21st Century — delved into how Gandhian thought remains relevant today.

Held at Gandhi Bhavan to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, the event delved into critical topics, including the rise of right-wing politics, climate change, and sustainable development.

Dr Uttam Kumar Sinha, Joint Director of the National Gandhi Museum, emphasised Gandhi’s vision of ‘Village Swaraj’ as a precursor to modern sustainability concepts. He drew parallels between Gandhi’s principles and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which aim to address environmental, social, and economic challenges.

Former Italian MP and senior member of the Community of Sant’Egidio Dr Mario Marazziti argued that Gandhi’s approach remains crucial for effecting meaningful change in a world increasingly characterised by violence and discord.

Prof John Challadurai from MGM University, Aurangabad, reinforced the importance of Gandhi’s method of Satyagraha, or nonviolent resistance. He noted that despite advancements, contemporary challenges such as the rise of right-wing politics reaffirm the need for Satyagraha’s intellectual and moral approach to conflict resolution. He expressed concern over the rise of right-wing politics globally, including in India, underscoring the need for Satyagraha’s approach.