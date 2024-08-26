Finale of STEM Challenge to be held at National Hill View School in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The National Education Foundation, as part of the ‘We Care We Share’ initiative led by Aisshwarya DKS Hegde, was announced as the venue partner for the 4th edition of the National STEM Challenge. Organised by Brillio as a CSR project, this is India’s only nationwide STEM competition, specifically for students from government and government-aided schools. Aisshwarya DKS Hegde is DCM DK Shivakumar’s daughter.

The grand finale is set to take place on August 27 at National Hill View Public School in Banashankari. The event will feature 60 of India’s most talented young minds, competing with innovation, skill and creativity in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). This year’s challenge marks the largest edition to date, with over 2,000 students participating from across the country.

Aisshwarya DKS Hegde, trustee secretary of National Education Foundation, expressed her excitement about the event, “We are thrilled to host the 4th edition of National STEM Challenge. This event not only showcases the incredible talent in our government and government-aided schools but also aligns with our mission to promote educational equity and excellence. We are committed to empowering students by providing them with opportunities to learn, grow, and demonstrate their skills on the national level.”