Only two Great Indian bustards seen in Karnataka

BALLARI: With just two individuals of Great Indian Bustard birds being sighted in the last six months in Ballari district, the state forest department is planning some urgent measures to safeguard the last remaining population of these majestic birds.

Around 14 sqkm of land in Siruguppa taluk of Ballari district, which has been declared the GIB sanctuary, now serves as the last remaining habitat of these birds in Karnataka. Six months ago, there were six birds in Siruguppa and today, there are just two.

Desperate measures planned by the forest department include GPS-tagging of the birds, artificial hatching of eggs, introducing young birds to the forest, involving local communities and setting up a research centre in Siruguppa.

The Ballari division of the forest department has requested the state government to allow GPS tagging of the two individuals (one male and one female) sighted in Siruguppa and surroundings. The forest division has already set up CCTV cameras to constantly monitor the movement of the birds a long the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border.