When our sense of history fails Karnataka monuments

Karnataka has the second highest number of protected monuments in the country. Apart from the famed and much-visited monuments in Belur, Halebid and Hampi, hundreds of structures built by rulers, from the Chalukyas to Hoysalas and the Vijayanagar empire, need attention.

Encroachment, a lack of historical sense and shortage of experts to preserve monuments are some of the reasons for their pathetic state. As per a recent ASI circular, there are more than 1,400 court cases across the country involving encroachment, land acquisition and other issues. Historian Suresh Moona says there is no sense of history and heritage among people and even the bureaucracy.

“There is no sense of passing on historical heritage to the next generation. Monuments come under the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), the state ASI and some are under the local body. Each blames the others,” he says.

Social media users have thrown a fresh focus on monuments, sharing thousands of photographs featuring heritage structures, often with misleading details and facts. “One of the main reasons for spreading such fake information is lack of availability of information boards about ASI protected monuments,” Moona said.

‘One State, Many Worlds’ goes the logo of the Karnataka State Tourism Department Corporation (KSTDC), in a befitting tribute to the state’s rich history. Unfortunately, Tourism Minister HK Patil’s constituency Gadag itself has ancient temples crying for attention.